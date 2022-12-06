ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christmas break is right around the corner and The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is offering fun educational camps for kids.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will be offering a single-day “Science is Everywhere” Winter Day Camps which will run from December 21-23 and 27-30. Students K-6 can register for one or more days to experience exciting science and fun activities at the museum.

The museum’s education teams have divided camp topics into single-day camps that offer multi-age collaborative experiences. The camps will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with free before-and-aftercare starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to register visit nuclearmuseum.org.