NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – March is national kidney month and Optum New Mexico wants to bring awareness to chronic kidney disease. Kidneys are responsible for everything from filtering toxins to regulating blood pressure. Chronic kidney disease affects about one in seven U.S. adults and often goes undiagnosed.

People 65 and older represent the largest group in New Mexico for chronic kidney disease and hospitalizations, but people of any age can be affected. Diabetes and high blood pressure are the leading causes of kidney failure, representing every 3 out of 4 new cases.

People may not notice the symptoms of chronic kidney disease because the symptoms tend to be general. Some common symptoms include swollen feet/ankles, fatigue, trouble sleeping, dry/itchy skin and increased need to urinate. Kidney disease often goes unnoticed until the damage is too severe to treat.

Screening for chronic kidney disease is the only reliable way to catch it early. In the early stages it can be managed with medications prescribed by your doctor. Optum New Mexico wants to bring awareness to chronic kidney disease and the importance to get screened and focus on preventing it.

