ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Institute of Flamenco is preparing for its annual holiday performance. The fifth annual La Estrella: A Flamenco Journey of the Kings’ Quest will show December 15 – 17 at Rodey Theater on UNM’s campus.

The production is a dramatization of the journey of the three wise men to the manger. The three day production features plenty of vivid handmade costumes, live music and fun for everyone to enjoy. The production includes a cast of students from Albuquerque’s Conservatory of Flamenco Arts and Tierra Adentro charter school. For more information and to get tickets, click here.

Showtimes: