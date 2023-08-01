ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a car crashed into the National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) on Friday, July 28, the center was forced to close for the weekend. Now, the NHCC is back up and running, with some events shifted to new locations.

The NHCC says that the events that were initially planned to take place in the Bank of America Theater have been moved to the Albuquerque Journal Theatre and the Wells Fargo Auditorium – both on the NHCC campus.

“The center is open and welcoming our community,” said Interim Executive Director Zack Quintero. “All NHCC events will continue as planned while we begin construction and replace the doors. Our staff and team are grateful for the coordination and support among our local and state partners and the continued public support we have received in serving our community.”

The damage was contained to one location, and contractors are now working to repair the damage. Although no completion date has been set, the NHCC says the work is expected to take a few weeks. The center also says they are still unsure of what the total repair costs will be, as the damage is still being assessed.

“Training and precautions by the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs (NMDCA) and the NHCC helped ensure the impact was limited. NMDCA and NHCC are grateful to the first responders for their support and thankful that no children or visitors were in the building at the time of the crash.” National Hispanic Cultural Center PR Specialist Stephen Hamway

To see the National Hispanic Cultural Center’s upcoming events, visit its website here.