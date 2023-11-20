ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Dance Institute (NDI) New Mexico announced its inaugural teaching artists in residence program. The program is designed to expand the organization’s relationships with world-class dancers, choreographers and other artists.

The first teaching artist in residence will be Santa Fe native Dana Tai Soon Burgess, a world recognized dancer, choreographer, dancer and founder of the Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company. Some upcoming events include the Meet the Artist community event December 2, at the Dance Barns in Santa Fe. A dance and choreography class for professional dancers and dance educators December 8 and more events in 2024.

For more information about NDI New Mexico or the new program, click here.