ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In celebration of its 30th anniversary, National Dance Institute New Mexico is announcing its inaugural winter SOUL-stice Community Day at the Hiland Theater on December 16, from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. The community day is one way NDI New Mexico plans to achieve its goal of making the Hiland Theater an inclusive, multi-generational hub rooted in the arts and youth development.

The winter SOUL-stice event features performances from NDI New Mexico advanced teams, sample classes, musical performances, family-friendly activities, food trucks, local vendors, and much more. The event also features the winter SOUL-stice jam, a collection of hip-hop battles and master classes featuring popular hip-hop guest instructors.

The event is free to attend, but guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or a gently used coat to donate. For more information, click here.