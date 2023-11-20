NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Grief Center provides free support groups for anyone who has experienced the death of an important person. Support groups are open to children and adults.

November is children’s grief awareness month. In New Mexico one in eight children or about 59,000 experience the death of a sibling or parent. By 25 years-old this number doubles, according to Judi’s House/Jag Institute 2023. The goal of children’s grief awareness month is to raise awareness of the grief children suffer and to help support them.

This year’s campaign is ‘flip the script’ which gives people strategies to try a different approach rather than traditional expressions of sympathy.