NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – My Mom’s is a local breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Albuquerque. The restaurant is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and they offer catering and specialty deserts. My Mom’s will be competing in this year’s ‘Duke it Out’ cooking competition, benefiting El Ranchito de los Ninos.

Chef Sara Green will be representing My Mom’s in the competition. “Duke it Out” is an annual chef competition in Albuquerque putting chefs to the test. This year’s competition will be September 14 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Builders Source Appliance Gallery.