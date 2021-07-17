Music-filled weekends return to Old Town Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Old Town’s most popular summer events is back. Summer Music in Old Town brings live local musicians to play in the Plaza as shoppers and visitors alike enjoy the evening.

Music ranges from mariachi to jazz to country, all with the goal of enhancing the square’s ambiance. Many of the audience members were shopping near the plaza when they heard the music and wandered into a pleasant surprise. “We were traveling through town and stopped and heard the great music and wanted to listen,” a visitor said. “Perfect weather, great music, great atmosphere – it’s a really fun surprise.”

Families were drawn to visit because it was a child-friendly, free event. “They just love to be outside and hang out, and we just like traditional music. So it’s a beautiful day to be outside, hang out, and see our city,” one family said.

One Albuquerque woman has been anxiously awaiting the return of live music in the plaza. “I have been complaining for a year and a half that we have no music in Old Town. When I saw that this was starting again this month, I printed out the schedule and ran around and gave it to everybody, and I was hopping up and down,” she said. “It’s the best part of Albuquerque to me.”

Live musicians are lined up to perform every weekend through September. A full list of dates and performers can be viewed on the City of Albuquerque’s Arts and Culture website.