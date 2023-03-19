ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s National Museum of Nuclear Science and History hosted the 25th annual “Einstein Gala” on Saturday, Mar. 18. The event gathered some of the state’s top minds and wealthiest donors to fundraise for the educational programs and summer camps that the museum holds.

The gala gave donors a chance to mingle with scientists and watch hands-on experiments performed by high school student volunteers. Bernadette Robin, the museum’s director of communications, said, “we call it New Mexico’s biggest science party and it truly is. They’re the greatest minds in science here at this event, and I will say everybody here is smarter than I am.”

Around 400 people attended the gala and the museum says they are expecting to clear their $60,000 fundraising goal. For more information about the gala, visit nuclearmuseum.org.