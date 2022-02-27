ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is bringing back Movies in the Park and wants public feedback on what to show. The online survey asks what movies people want to watch, what kind of music they would like to hear, and if people would use food trucks.

they also ask if people attended previous movie events because of location. The deadline to submit your response is March 16 and you can find the survey online.