ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are teaming up to host a family-friendly movie night Friday, August 26 at Balloon Fiesta Park. The park will open at 6 p.m. for the free event that will feature three different movies.

“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Spaceballs” and “Up” will be played at the saem time on the Balloon Fiesta Park launch field. The event is free to attend and the movies will begin at dusk. Seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. People can bring chairs, blankets, food and drinks; alcohol is not permitted.