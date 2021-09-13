Mothers Against Drunk Driving to host annual fundraising event in October

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mother’s Against Drunk Driving is working to end drunk driving while supporting the victims of these violent crimes. The organization is hosting its annual Walk Like MADD event later next month. This is a time for the community to come together to raise funds and awareness to end these preventable crimes.

The event benefits New Mexico programs throughout the year. The organization assists survivors of drunk driving accidents or the families of victims who have died of drunk driving crashes through the legal process. The New Mexico event will take place on Oct. 23 on UNM’s Johnson Field at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit the Walk Like Madd website.