NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Molina healthcare is hoping to improve healthcare access for New Mexicans. The MolinaCares for Families initiative puts a focus on mothers, newborns, individuals with behavioral health needs and people experiencing food insecurity or homelessness.

The initiative is an investment of over $400,000 in grants to organizations with the goal of removing barriers and improving healthcare access. According to Molina a report found that a majority of New Mexico counties are facing a shortage of primary care physicians and just under 15% of New Mexicans are not insured. Molina says they spoke with state officials and local providers to identify organizations that are proven to help people access healthcare. For more information visit the Molina Health website or Facebook page.