ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Modear food truck and catering has been around since 2016. They serve barbecue fusing American barbecue with other cuisines for their unique spin on barbecue. Modear operates mainly out of Los Lunas.

Modear will be competing in the 2023 ‘Duke it Out’ cooking competition, benefiting El Ranchito de los Ninos. “Duke it Out” is an annual chef competition in Albuquerque putting chefs to the test. This year’s competition will be September 14 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Builders Source Appliance Gallery.