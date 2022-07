NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Every summer, the top players in Major League Baseball are selected to participate in an All-Star game. Since the first All-Star game in 1933, there have been six players who were born in New Mexico to make the roster. This is a list of those players.

Vern Stevens

Hometown: McAlister

All-Star Selections: 8

Years Selected: 1943, 1944, 1945, 1946, 1948, 1949, 1950, 1951

Ralph Kiner

Hometown: Santa Rita

All-Star Selections: 6

Years Selected: 1948, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953

Alex Bregman

Hometown: Albuquerque

All-Star Selections: 2

Years Selected: 2018, 2019

2018 All-Star Game Most Valuable Player

Steve Ontiveros

Hometown: Tularosa

All-Star Selections: 1

Year Selected: 1995

Trevor Rodgers

Hometown: Carlsbad

All-Star Selections: 1

Year Selected: 2021

Duane Ward