ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second consecutive year, an Albuquerque native is a World Series champion. Former La Cueva and UNM standout, Mitch Garver and his Texas Rangers claimed their first-ever world championship on Wednesday night.

Garver played a big role in the Rangers run throughout the postseason. After sitting out during the wild card round, Garver inserted himself in the heart of the Rangers’ lineup as the designated hitter where he hit for .226 with 14 RBI and three homeruns. “Garv Sauce” came up clutch for Texas multiple times throughout the postseason, as he went 7-17 with runners in scoring position. He also drove in what proved to be the game-winning run during game five of the World Series.

“This is unbelievable, the best feeling in the world,” said Garver. “I mean, we overcame so much and we are standing here as champions, its unbelievable. It’s an unbelievable group, it’s the best 25-guys I have ever been around. From the top down this organization is A1, it’s just an unbelievable feeling to do this with some of your best friends.”