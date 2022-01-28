ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Medical military personnel have been deployed to the University of New Mexico Hospital to relieve health care workers. The University of New Mexico is one of six health care systems in the United States receiving medical personnel support from the military. Steve McLaughlin from the UNM’s Department of Emergency Medicine and U.S. Navy Commander Nikunj who is an ICU doctor talked about what they are seeing in the hospital.