ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The coach Mike Papa Brown MSA Scholarship is a nonprofit that was started two years ago when he was fighting multiple system atrophy. Papa Brown was a New Mexico sports hall of fame basketball coach.

The scholarship is open to Albuquerque Public School student athletes that are going to attend college or a vocational/trade school. Five winners are announced with scholarship awards ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. Students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and write an essay on the importance of leadership. Anyone who wishes to donate to the scholarship fund can donate and 10% of all donations go to the MSA Coalition. For more information, to donate and to apply for the scholarship, click here.