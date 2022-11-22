ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an eventful night for the UNM women’s basketball team on Tuesday. The Lobos hosted Western New Mexico on a night that UNM only suited up eight players, however the team still shined in a 93-57 win.

The Lobos were without several key players, as Tora and Tay Duff were not in attendance due to a family matter, while Aniyah Augmon, Hannah Robins, and Mackenzie Curtis were out due to illness.

The eight Lobos that dressed did their part. Former Sandia standout Viane Cumber had a career night across the board, leading the team in points (22), steals (4) and +/- (31). UNLV transfer Nia Johnson also had her best game as a Lobo with 18 points, while three other Lobos — Shai McGruder (14), Jaelyn Bates (11) and Amaya Brown (10) — finished in double figures, and every player scored.

The Lobos also out-rebounded a team for the first time this season (43-40). A new season high was also set in steals (19) as UNM recorded 43 points off turnovers.

The win was the 300th of head coach Mike Bradbury’s career, and he credits the accomplishment to the support that he has around him.

“I guess its nice, but I’ve had a great staff everywhere I’ve been,” said Bradbury. “When you have that, then you have good players, and good character kids, and you sometimes get good results.”