Middle school tennis courts renamed in honor of late high school tennis coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque tennis community got together Saturday to honor the life and legacy of a beloved tennis coach. Becky lee was remembered by friends and family as an advocate for tennis in the community.

Lee also helped coach Albuquerque High to a pair of state championships in 2015 and 2016. She died in June of 2020 at the age of 54. As part of the city’s efforts to invest in the International District, they renovated and resurfaced the tennis courts at Wilson Middle School and named the courts after Lee.

The city says it will ensure her legacy continues in the Albuquerque tennis community. “Helping kids learn not only tennis but learn the life skills that go with tennis. So, we’re very excited to be rededicating the courts to Becky but in a sense, she will be living on through what will happen at these courts for years to come,” said Dave Simon, director of the City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department.

The city also held a fundraiser to support the Wilson Middle School tennis program and they say they hope to hold a fundraiser each year.