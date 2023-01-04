ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The second round of the APS Metro Basketball Championships were held on Wednesday. All winners from round two advance to the semi finals on Friday with the boys playing at Albuquerque High and the girls playing at Atrisco Heritage.

Boys

Volcano Vista beat La Cueva 61-55

Sandia beat Atrisco Heritage 51-58

West Mesa beat Eldorado 62-57

Cleveland beat Highland 54-48

Girls

Sandia beat Volcano Vista 52-50 (OT)

Hobbs beat La Cueva 53-31

West Mesa beat Eldorado 50-35

Gallup beat Atrisco Heritage 58-42