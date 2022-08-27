ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pool play has wrapped up for the Albuquerque Metro Soccer Championships. The final games were played on Saturday at the APS Soccer Complex.

Albuquerque High played Cibola, and the Bulldogs were dominant. AHS went on to win 4-nil and picked up the school’s first win of the season. On the girls side, Atrisco Heritage played Valley, and the Jaguars also won their first match of the year.

Bracket play will begin on August 30 and seeding will be determined based on the results of group play. Brackets will be posted on the APS athletic department website and KRQE Sports will continue to provide coverage of the tournaments