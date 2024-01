ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The second round of the APS metro basketball championships continued on Wednesday. Here is a look at some of the action from the winners brackets as teams looked to punch their ticket to the semi-finals.

Boys

Sandia: 56 vs Eldorado: 47

Highland: 57 vs Volcano Vista: 61

Atrisco Heritage: 66 vs West Mesa: 64

Cleveland: 73 vs La Cueva: 57

Girls

Cleveland: 36 vs Hobbs: 80

Eldorado: 38 vs La Cueva: 46

Rio Rancho: 48 vs Sandia: 76

Volcano Vista: 67 vs Gallup: 45