ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Championship games for the Albuquerque metro basketball tournaments were held on Saturday. Sandia was represented in the title game for both the boys and girls brackets, while top ranked Volcano Vista and Hobbs were the respective opponents.

Volcano Vista head coach Greg Brown had already gotten the better of his brother Danny and Sandia twice this year, and the Matadors made sure to keep it tight the third time around. Sandia’s Andrew Hill was all over the floor, keeping his team in the game with 23 points, but the Hawks led by Kenyon Aguino’s 25 points capped off a 69-66 victory. Volcano Vista remains unbeaten, bringing the win streak to 44.

The girls game was a tale of two halves, as Sandia led at halftime, but the lady Eagles of Hobbs dominated the third quarter. In the end, Hobbs took the title with a 66-57 win. Hobbs, now 14-2, remain perfect against teams from New Mexico.