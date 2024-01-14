ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual APS metro basketball championships wrapped up on Saturday. The Volcano Vista and Cleveland boys tipped off championship Saturday while La Cueva and Volcano Vista played for the girls trophy.

The boys game was actually the third meeting of the year between the Hawks and Storm. Coming into the day, the season series was tied a one, but the Hawks came out with the advantage, and the trophy on Saturday night. Volcano won 63-56 to claim a third consecutive metro championship.

La Cueva entered the night on an eight-game winning streak, with the Bears last loss coming to Volcano Vista in December. The Hawks were once again able to topple the Bears, this time with a 46-41. With the win, Volcano Vista swept the metro tournaments.