ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three local charities got to show off big donations today, courtesy of Mercedes-Benz of Albuquerque. Mandy’s Farm, Community for Learning, and S.A.F.E. House New Mexico all received donations at an event on Thursday morning, August 31.

Most of the money was raised at a charity golf tournament with help from the organizations. “They not only raise money through fundraising and ticket sales…but they also come down to the event, they volunteer their hours, they help stuff bags. They are totally ingressed in everything that we do,” says Mark Ballard, President of the Children’s Community Charity Board.

This is the third year the organization has been donating to local causes. Mercedes-Benz says they have an opening for next year’s event for another non-profit to join their tournament.