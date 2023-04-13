SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new multipurpose community space is coming to Meow Wolf Santa Fe. Officials say “Rainbow Rainbow” will be a 1,200-square-foot area for community programming where people can gather to explore their creativity and connect with others.

“We believe in the power of creativity to power people’s lives,” said Julie Heinrich, Chief of Staff and Executive Director of the Meow Wolf Foundation. “Our community engagement work here in our home state of New Mexico and at all of our locations is focused on increasing access to art and culture, and exploring how creativity encourages innovative thinking, which is essential for job growth and development – including STEAM jobs. We are beyond excited to offer this space to our community and hope that visitors are inspired to create.”

Meow Wolf had a previous community space that opened in 2016 but operations were stopped due to COVID-19 in 2020. With Rainbow Rainbow, many community programs will be able to return.

Rainbow Rainbow opens to the public on May 1. People do not need to purchase a Meow Wolf admission ticket to go to free programs or events. A full schedule is available on the Meow Wolf website.