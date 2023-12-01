ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Menaul School is one of Albuquerque’s oldest high schools and its football program first stepped on the gridiron in 1904. As one of New Mexico’s first football teams, Menaul helped pave the way for the sport to grow into what it is today.

In the early years, putting together a full-season schedule was difficult due to the lack of teams in the area. As a result, Menaul’s high schoolers stepped on the field against some older competition, the UNM Varsity.

“One of our first seasons we beat the University of New Mexico,” said Menaul Dean of Students Eric Moses. “Menaul played against the University of New Mexico back in the early 1900s when football was brand new. Red is one of their colors because red is one of our colors. It was one of those things where everybody was poor of materials and so we shared stuff.”

As football began to grow around the state, so did Menaul’s dominance. The school officially adopted the “Panthers” mascot in 1937 and the team was able to cruise to victories year after year. The Panthers had multiple undefeated seasons, including 1941 when Menaul did not allow a single point. However, there was not a governing body to declare a state champion until 1950.

Menaul’s first official championship came in 1959. That year, the Panthers went 10-0, scored 476 points and only allowed 20.

“We didn’t believe in heroes, we didn’t believe in stars,” said 1959 champion, Dan Sandoval. “We were all a team and I’m very proud of that. Everybody was really, really out for each other.”

Tomlinson Field (Menaul’s home turf) is the only high school field in the city of Albuquerque to have its own lights. As a result, Menaul has also played a major role in helping out other teams in the state in need of a field.

When Albuquerque Academy first started its program, the campus was located where Sandia Prep is currently sitting. The Chargers were in need of a field and Menaul stepped in. Not only did the two schools share a home field, but also equipment and uniforms. To this day, Academy wears red and black because of the football uniforms shared with Menaul.

More recently, Legacy Academy started its football program in 2022 and the Silverbacks called Tomlinson Field their home for their inaugural season. Menaul is also known to host games as a centralized location for small schools in opposite ends of the state.

“The nature of who we are and what we are as a school have always believed in the greater community and the bigger world and helping out,” said Moses.

Since the Panthers’ football program has been around for so long, the support around it is unlike almost anywhere else in the state. Even after Meanul moved to 8-man football, the passion for the Panthers remains steady.

“It’s a family,” Moses said. “It really is because generation after generation keeps supporting the team and coming out.”

“My dad came, my brother came, my sister was the first homecoming queen in Menaul in 1948,” said Sandoval. “Its just tradition for families, generation after generation. We’re proud of the school and proud of everything that it taught us. This is a real special place.”