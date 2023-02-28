ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meals on Wheels of New Mexico is looking for volunteers to help keep people fed across the Albuquerque metro area. Volunteers can serve in a variety of ways but the organization’s greatest current need is for drivers.

Drivers are asked to deliver meals to homebound individuals to provide them with social interaction and healthy meals. The organization is seeking corporate volunteers as well to help expand its services throughout the state. The non-profit has set a goal of serving 1 million meals in the next five years.

“As the only organization of our kind serving the Albuquerque area, we rely heavily on volunteer support,” said Shauna Frost, Meals on Wheels CEO. “Our current volunteer network encompasses over 500 individuals, whose generosity and community spirit has allowed our organization to grow and expand our services to make an even greater impact on the lives of our neighbors. We are eternally grateful for all who volunteer their time and effort to ensure homebound individuals receive quality meals and much-needed interaction. Their work is a true testament to the beautiful, giving spirit of New Mexico.”

The organization is looking for volunteers in food preparation, program office administration, driving, site coordination, special events, and more. For more information visit Meals on Wheels’ volunteer page at mow-nm.org.