ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meals on Wheels New Mexico is a nonprofit that prepares and delivers meals to people who are homebound. The organization announced it received a $250,000 grant from Meals on Wheels America.

The grant will help the organization deliver about 2,000 meals in the Albuquerque area, supply five-weeks of frozen meals to Las Cruces and provide 200 shipped meals across the state. “This grant provides essential momentum to our Million Meals Campaign and advances our work to serve New Mexicans most in need of nutritious meals and friendship,” Meals on Wheels New Mexico CEO Shauna Frost said. For more information or if you are interested in volunteering or donating, click here.