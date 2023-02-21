ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller teamed up with the National Painting Contractors Association (PCA) for their “Paint It Forward” day. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, 125 painters from the organization donated more than 1,200 hours of labor to paint parts of the Gateway Center at Gibson Health Hub.

This was the PCA’s largest “Paint It Forward” project. “We’re grateful the city has given us this opportunity and collaborated with PCA to ensure this project is a success,” said PCA Executive Director, Nigel Costolloe.

Keller spoke about the reach of the project saying, “this is the equivalent of $400,000. That is a huge donation for the city.” Painting materials were donated by Sherwin-Williams and Benjamin Moore for the project.

“We’re grateful to have ‘Paint It Forward’ here to work on one of the City’s biggest projects,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “The Gateway is possible because of broad community support, and I am thankful for these painters who chose to lend their skills and talents to help get us closer to opening.”

Albuquerque is currently using the Gateway Center as an emergency homeless shelter. The center hopes to open other emergency services at the location in the coming months.