ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another fight, and another win for Albuquerque’s Matthew Griego. “Diamond Boy” now holds a professional record of 14-0 (10 KO) and claimed his first major belt with a win over former world champion Merlito Sabillo on Saturday night.

The Diamond Boy was able to make quick work of Sabillo and was clearly faster and stronger from the opening bell. After a dominating first round, Griego sealed the win with a second round TKO to claim the WBA-NABA flyweight title.

“I’m a champion,” he said. “Hopefully I’ll be in the rankings after winning this title and fight a couple people in the top ten and get my shot.”

Griego said he hopes to defend his title in the next three months.