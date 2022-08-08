ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are honoring Al Hurricane on Friday, August 12. The event has been in planning for the last year years and will end the last “Mariachi Night” of the season.

Al Hurricane Jr will play a pregame concert in the stadium, honoring his dad’s music as well as some of the songs that they sang together. The first 3,000 fans will get a Mariachi bobblehead, honoring Al hurricane. The box will have his picture and the bobblehead has his iconic eyepatch.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the game will start at 7:05 p.m. For more information or to purchase a ticket visit their website.