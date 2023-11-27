ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – November 28 is Giving Tuesday, a global movement to unite people and organizations to transform their communities and world.

Make a Wish New Mexico is inviting the public to donate on Giving Tuesday to help them grant more life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses. Kaelynn, a Make a Wish New Mexico kid was recently granted the wish of a gaming setup. Make a wish New Mexico is encouraging the public to make a donation as part of Giving Tuesday to help make other kids’ wish come true. For more information and to make a donation, click here.