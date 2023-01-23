ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Magick Rocks offers organic handmade beauty products with local supplies. Hannah Casady, owner says with prices soaring, she wanted to create something people can afford.

Casady offers everything from all-purpose cleaners to crystal hair clips to jewelry. To find out more, visit the website at https://magickrocksholisticwellness.com/ or Instagram.

Magick Rocks will also be at “A Lovely Little Pop Up Shop” on February 12. Delectable Baking Company is hosting the pop-up shop.