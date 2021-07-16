MADD’s Honoring Heroes event to honor those who keep NM roads safe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mother’s Against Drug Driving is a nonprofit organization that works to end drunk driving and support victims of these violent crimes. In September, they will be hosting their annual Honoring Heroes event.

MADD’s regional executive director, Lindsey Valdez, says ending drunk driving is a collaborative effort and the event is a way to celebrate those who keep New Mexico roads safe. “We are able to really thank those who spend the long nights, really dedicate their lives to removing impaired drivers from the roadway,” says Valdez.

People are able to nominate somebody they feel should be honored at the event on MADD’s Facebook page.

