LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time ever, the Luna baseball team took over first place in the NJACC Region 9 South Baseball standings. This comes after the Roughriders swept Trinidad State 8-2, 11-1, and 13-8 at home in Las Vegas, NM.

The Rough Riders are now 13-14 and with the regular season nearing its end, Luna could earn a 1-seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

“You know, I guess it is kind of hard to put into context, you know, it is the first time,” said coach Harry Estep. “So, its one of those things as we keep going we are going to kind of see what happens. I think does it help us with recruiting, most likely yes I really do. Again, we have 7 games left so we want to finish out and go from there.”

Coach Estep is in his 6th season with the Roughriders, but this is his first as Head Coach. He believes this team has the hitters and pitchers to finish out this year strong. Winning is important to him and his coaching staff, but so is preparing his players for the next step.

“A big thing for us as a coaching staff is getting our guys to the next level,” Estep said. “This isn’t their final stop, and we don’t want this to be their final stop. We want this to be a developmental stage on a road in their career, academically, athletically,, whatever it is. We really take pride in moving our guys on to that next level.”

Luna will play Lamar Community College on Saturday and Sunday, and then they will wrap up their regular season on April 29th and 30th, at Cleveland High School against Otero.