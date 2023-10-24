ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lucky Paws Adoption Center, a part of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department, is expanding its days of operation to all seven days of the week. “Lucky Paws will bring much-needed support to AWD’s overpopulated shelters,” says the department.

The center opened in 2007 at the Coronado Center Mall. Over the years, the location has provided a place for community members to easily stop by the shelter and consider adoption when they may not have beforehand. The expanded hours allow the shelter to reach even more people and find homes for more animals.

According to the city, Lucky Paws has found homes for 26,605 animals since its opening. To celebrate the expansion, the shelter is waiving adoption fees for all pets. Each adoption includes spay or neuter services, vaccinations, a microchip, a Boffy’s Best for Pets free basic bath coupon, and one day of free basic dog training.

The adoption specials will be taking place through Tuesday, October 31. Lucky Paws’ hours are from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. all other days. To see the shelter’s adoptable animals, click here.