ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Seniors living on a low income can get free food, toiletries, and pet food. The goods will be distributed at three locations around Bernalillo County.

For those seniors aged 50 and older, with a limited budget, monthly markets will offer things like non-perishable dry goods, canned food, and pet food. To qualify, individuals must make less than $1,215 per month for a household of one, $1,643 for a household of two, or $2,071 for a household of three, according to Bernalillo County.

Qualified individuals can visit several grocery markets, but be sure to bring proof of age:

Bernalillo County Co-Op Extension Services Building at 1510 Menaul Blvd. NW (2nd Wednesday of each month at 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

South Valley Multi-purpose Center at 2008 Larrazolo Rd. SW (2nd Friday each month at 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.)

Rio Bravo Senior Center at 3910 Isleta Blvd. SW (4th Wednesday of each month at 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.)

The distributions are put on by Silver Horizons, a community group that regularly helps local families facing financial challenges. To learn more about volunteering with the group, check out their website. For more info on senior food markets, click this link.