ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Padillas Aquatic Center is back open. The South Valley pool reopened Memorial Day weekend after a three-year shutdown due to COVID-19, low staffing, and renovations.

Wednesday, the county officially celebrated its long-anticipated return with popsicles, beach balls, and music. Over the break, the county transformed the pool into a proper aquatic center with a lap pool, mushroom waterfalls, and water slides.