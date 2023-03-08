ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The game was much closer than the seeding would indicate. No. 3 Los Lunas and no. 11 La Cueva battled to the buzzer in a game that was only decided one point. In the end, it was Los Lunas coming out victorious 46-45.

After only nine combined field goals in the first half, both teams turned it on over the final two periods. There were a total of nine lead changes and seven ties, but Los Lunas found itself up by one with less than a second remaining. The Bears drew up a tip-in play off the inbound, but the shot didn’t fall and the Tigers advanced.

Los Lunas will play the winner of Cleveland and Sandia on Thursday at 4:45 pm.