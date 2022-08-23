ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – George Steinkamp had never played organized football in his life prior to joining the Lobos in 2020. The former Los Alamos high school soccer player walked on to the team in 2020, and now his brother Charles has followed his path. None of it would have been possible if not for the pandemic.

“It’s pretty interesting; there’s a pretty big difference between us, five years,” said George. “Its a beautiful opportunity squeezing my last season and getting his first season and we’ll do it together which will be great.”

“I never thought I’d find myself on a sports team with George, but it’s a very unique and awesome opportunity,” Charles said. “One of the shining points to come from COVID, not that it’s a good thing, but just kind of a good opportunity that was brought to us. He’s been a really good mentor me, showing me the ropes of college football, how to conduct yourself and how to be a better man.”

George and Charles are both specialists who kick the trifecta of field goals, punts and kickoffs. While coaches are still figuring out how to fully utilize the unique abilities of the Steinkamp brothers, they know that the boys from Los Alamos have some serious power in their legs.

“George has come a long way since he came into my office two years ago and told me he could kick,” Danny Gonzales said. “He didn’t play high school football or any of that, it’s all self training and then we put our hands on him. He’s got probably the strongest leg that I’ve ever been around. I mean, he hit a 55-yarder here the other day that would’ve been good from 70. He’s just got to continue to be consistent with his mechanics and have confidence.”

The Lobos open the 2022 season on September 3 against Maine. The kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on My50TV.