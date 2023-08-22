ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Menaul Book Exchange in Albuquerque is closing its doors after 48 years in business, according to a post made online by the bookstore.

The post said the gently used bookstore on Menual Boulevard NE near Eubank Boulevard NE is closing because the building is being sold. “While they offered to let us stay in part of it, it’s going to become the base of a construction company, and Dorothy decided it was time to retire,” the online post read in part. Dorothy Scrivner has owned Menaul Book Exchange since 1998.

The bookstore is selling all books for $5 a bag. New books are half the original cover price. The store is set to close on Sept. 8 or sooner if everything is sold before then. The owners said they are thankful for all the customers who visited over the years and that they are “heartbroken” about closing. “We’ll miss being a part of your lives and you being a part of ours,” the owners wrote.

The bookstore has been posting updates about its remaining inventory on Twitter. Click here to see the posts.