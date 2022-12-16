ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time in 15 years, Rocky Long is leaving the University of New Mexico football program. Per a tweet from ESPN 101.7 The TEAM, the Lobos defensive coordinator is leaving UNM to join Syracuse for the same position.

KRQE Sports reached out to both universities, however, UNM would not confirm, nor deny the report.

Long, who is known for running a 3-3-5 defense, has served as the Lobos’ defensive coordinator since the 2020 season. He also served as head coach of UNM from 1998-2008, and played collegiately for the Lobos from 1969-1971. Following his playing career, he joined UNM as an assistant.

The news may come as a surprise, as Long, 72, told KRQE Sports in 2020 that he is nearing the end of his coaching career.

“You want to start setting up for the rest of your life, however long that might be,” said Long. “My wife is a very smart lady, and her and I talked about it, and she said we should go to where we have the most lifelong friends. Well, the most lifelong friends I have are here in New Mexico. It’s not a financial decision; I will promise you that, but it’s an emotional decision, and when you get to be my age, you get to do what you want.”

Per 101.7, Long will coach the Orange defense in it’s bowl game on December 29. KRQE Sports will provide updates as they become available.