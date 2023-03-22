ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The South Valley Aquatic Center could be renamed to honor a long-time local. The Adobe Acres Neighborhood Association is leading the push to name the community center after the late Frank J. Gallegos Jr.

Supporters of the idea explained Frank was a key community member. He supported the Adobe Acres Elementary School PTA, was a part of the neighborhood association, and helped out countless neighbors, they said.

In a list of statements from community members, he’s been remembered as a local “go-to,” a “servant,” and an “extraordinarily loving and caring man.” He’s said to have been a community advocate known as “Grandpa Frank” or “the Dog Father.”

Frank was born in 1953. He passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bernalillo County is accepting public comments on the idea to rename the pool after Frank. To submit comments, you can use the form on the Bernalillo County website.