ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Judy Garcia is a local writer and publisher who writes to preserve and to educate about New Mexican culture, history and experiences.

Garcia published her first book in 2016 and has gone on to publish a number of works, including other books and New Mexico themed word searches. Garcia was born and raised in the South Valley and works to help people understand and learn about New Mexico’s culture through her literature. To check out some of Garcia’s work click here. More information is also available on Garcia’s Facebook page.