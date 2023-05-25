ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local women’s Rugby team has knocked out some of the top teams in the southwest and now has an opportunity to compete on the national stage. The Atomic Sisters are excited to represent New Mexico and go to battle for a national championship.

In total, seven of the current players have come from Albuquerque youth rugby system, which is unique to have so much homegrown talent. The local ties give the girls a sense of community and more urgency to win a title for their hometown.

It has been 12 years since the Sisters last competed for a national championship, but one player in particular knows what it takes to become a winner. Maria Clifcorn played for the team back in 2011 and believes this year’s squad can go all the way.

This season is also extra special for the team, as it marks the 30th season in history. To be a part of a team with so much history gives the girls a sense that they are part of something bigger than just rugby.

“Being apart of this team that has existed since before I was born, I mean its amazing to be apart of its history and to be apart of its revival,” said team captain Gabriella Rivera.

To support the Atomic Sisters on their quest for a championship, the team has started a GoFundMe in addition to various fundraisers in Albuquerque. They will also be hosting a car wash at Geckos Bar in NE Albuquerque and even started selling cookies. More information can be found on the team’s Facebook page.