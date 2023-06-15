ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time ever, an all-female power lifting competition is set to take place in New Mexico. The Iron Soul Baddies are hosting the Southwest Women’s Open on Saturday, July 1 at 8 Gradys Performance Center

The Baddies are an all-female team based out of Iron Soul Gym and have been around for a year and a half. The team has competed out of state and won, but thought it was time to host an event in New Mexico to help empower more women in the state.

“I think the expectations are just to have fun,” said Mayra Plata-Armijo. “To encourage women to not be afraid to power lift, to have a support group, a community.”

“A lot of times people come into the gym and they feel alone and they put their headphones on and they don’t talk to anybody,” Cassi Niemann said. “What we found is when there are people here who want you to be here, they’re excited you’re here, they’re excited for what you’re doing, then they stick around longer.”

The Southwest Women’s Open has a field of 60 competitors who range in age from around 15 to 60 years old. Most of the women are from Albuquerque but there are plenty from around the state and as far as Oakland, CA.

While the event is meant to be a fun day for those involved, the women are using it as an opportunity to give back to the community. They will be wearing special shirts to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous people and the shirts will be available for purchase with all proceeds going to a local organization.

The day will also serve as a donation drive for the S.A.F.E. House in Albuquerque. Organizers are asking spectators to bring toiletries and clothing. Profits from ticket sales will also be donated to the S.A.F.E. house.

“Its amazing to see how far everybody, all women across the southwest come together in the unity of strength,” Anesha Yazzie said.

“Our mission is to help women in power lifting, help women in sports, help women by any means,” said Amanda Lopez.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door. The event will take place from 9am-5pm.