ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over 1,300 athletes from ages 7-18 will be competing at this year’s region 10 junior Olympic track and field championships in Albuquerque. Athletes from Arizona, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico will fight for their spot at the national meet, and three local kids have a strong shot at punching their ticket.

“I am really sure that I will make it to nationals, because I worked really hard for this and I know I can do it,” said Zoe Zamora.

Zoe Zamora and sisters Gianna and Isla Rahmer rank near the top of the multiple events that they are running in and already have a history of running success. The Rahmer sisters were crowned junior Olympic cross country champions just last year, but they know the track is a different kind of challenge.

“I think I am nervous coming back after winning nationals for cross country,” said Gianna. “I feel like my sister and I have a bunch of people watching us.”

“Me and My sister are definitely nervous because its our first time doing track for regionals and we are both in different age groups, so its going to be a really big challenge for us.”

Events will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Nusenda Community Stadium. The top eight spots in each event will qualify for nationals in Eugene, Oregon July 24-30.